Mac Jones Already Has One of NFL's Best-Selling Jerseys

Mac Jones' place on NFL's top-selling jerseys list may surprise you

The hype around New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones keeps building and building, and there are a few ways to measure that.

One is jersey sales, and you might be surprised to learn the 2021 first-round draft pick already is one of the best sellers in the NFL.

In fact, according to Fanatics, Jones' No. 10 Patriots jersey trails only Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen in sales since Aug. 1. He's even ahead of Tom Brady.

Here's the top five, via ESPN's Adam Schefter:

Top-selling NFL jerseys for @Fanatics since Aug 1: Josh Allen, Mac Jones, Tom Brady, Justin Fields, Patrick Mahomes. pic.twitter.com/2vRGk8unNk — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 9, 2021

Jones didn't become the starting quarterback for the Pats until the end of August, and if he starts the 2021 season in impressive fashion, it wouldn't be surprising if his jersey is the top seller for September.

Expectations are sky high for Jones, not only this season but for the entirety of his career in New England,

He showed impressive poise, accuracy and command of the offense during training camp and the preseason. Fans are optimistic that success will carry over into the regular season, which begins Sunday when the Patriots host the Miami Dolphins for a Week 1 game at Gillette Stadium.

