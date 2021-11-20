Mac Jones Broke a Patriots Record That Stood for 50 Years in Win Vs. Falcons

Jones broke a Patriots record that stood for 50 years in win vs. Falcons originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Mac Jones continues to make his mark on the New England Patriots history books in regards to rookie records.

The young quarterback led his team to an impressive 25-0 win over the Atlanta Falcons on the road in Thursday night's Week 11 game at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

He completed 22 of 26 pass attempts for 207 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Jones also became the winningest rookie quarterback in Patriots history, surpassing Jim Plunkett's record of six wins set in 1971.

Mac Jones, 2021: 7 Jim Plunkett, 1971: 6 Drew Bledsoe, 1993: 5

Jones could open up a wide gap between himself and Plunkett before the regular season is over. The Patriots have won five consecutive games and are finding their groove at the perfect time.

They do have a couple tough matchups left on their schedule, including meetings with the Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills (twice), but a couple easy contests versus the Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins remain.

Jones has a pretty good shot at reaching double-digit wins as a rookie, and that probably would be enough to get New England back in the AFC playoffs after the team failed to qualify in 2020.

Wins aren't always the best stat to judge a quarterback on because football is the ultimate team sport. But the Patriots wouldn't be 7-4 without Jones' excellent performance as a rookie, not a chance.