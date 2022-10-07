Mac Jones Injury: Bill Belichick Gives Positive Update on Patriots QB

Belichick gives positive injury update on Patriots QB Mac Jones originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

We still don't know if Mac Jones will start Sunday when the New England Patriots host the Detroit Lions for a Week 5 game at Gillette Stadium, but it does sound like the second-year quarterback is making good progress.

When asked Friday morning if Jones was improving, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said, "Yeah, for sure. He's a lot closer than he was last Friday. We'll see how it goes."

Jones suffered a high ankle sprain in the Patriots' Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. The injury kept him out of the team's overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 4.

He was a limited participant in practice Wednesday and Thursday this week. The final Week 5 injury report comes out Friday afternoon, so we'll know Jones' official status for Sunday in a few hours.

If Jones is unable to play, rookie Bailey Zappe will make the first start of his career. Zappe took over for Brian Hoyer against the Packers when the veteran backup left in the first quarter because of a head injury. Hoyer was placed on injured reserve earlier this week.

"He's gotten a lot more snaps (in practice), which is always a good thing for a quarterback, and timing, and communication," Belichick said of Zappe. "So, definitely making progress. A little more experience and more opportunity. I mean, I couldn't put a percentage on it."

Kickoff for Patriots-Lions on Sunday is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET. Oddsmakers have made the Patriots 3-point favorites.