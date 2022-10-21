Mac Jones opens up about ankle injury, helping Bailey Zappe originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Mac Jones hadn't addressed the media since injuring his ankle in the New England Patriots' Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. He finally broke his silence on Friday.

The Patriots quarterback briefly spoke to reporters in the locker room about his ankle injury, his availability for Monday night's game vs. the Chicago Bears, and supporting rookie QB Bailey Zappe. When asked point blank whether he will return to the field in Week 7, he gave a predictably vague answer.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"I think I’m doing well. Just trying to get better and get my treatment — you know, day by day," Jones replied. "But it does feel pretty good, and I’m just getting my treatment right now to be ready to go.”

Jones explained how the ankle injury has affected him both physically and mentally over the last month.

“Yeah, it’s been good. I think you get to watch and learn as much as you can and try and get healthy," he said. "I’ve done a good job trying to help the team as best I can in film. And during the game to watch, it was really good. Obviously, I wanna be out there to help the team win and that’s what I wanna do. ...

"Just trying to work through all the stuff being able to play an NFL football game. I want to be able to go out there and help the team and once I’m there, I’m there. So I’m definitely making progress and we've done a good job with the treatment."

Mac Jones spoke with the media Friday afternoon about his recovery process.



Jones was listed as a 'Limited Participant' this week at practice. The Patriots play the Bears Monday night. pic.twitter.com/WVYF4l8X7X — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) October 21, 2022

Zappe said earlier this week that Jones has helped him along in the last few games. Jones discussed why it's been important for him to help out his backup QB.

“Yeah, I think I’ve been in these types of situations before — whether that’s in college or not. If you’re in, you’re in, and you want to have everyone helping you," Jones said. "He’s done a good job of stepping up, of being a young guy. And I’ve always had really good mentors and things like that, so that’s my plan.”

Jones has looked more mobile this week in practice and he reportedly expects to be ready suit up against the Bears at Gillette Stadium. If Bill Belichick opts to keep him sidelined for at least one more week, it'll be Zappe under center for his third consecutive start.

Patriots-Bears is set for 8:15 p.m. ET Monday night in Foxboro.