Mac Jones, Paul Pierce in Star-Studded Crowd for Celtics-Bucks Game 7

Mac Jones, Paul Pierce in star-studded crowd for C's-Bucks Game 7 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The stars were out at TD Garden for the Boston Celtics' Game 7 showdown vs. the Milwaukee Bucks.

Several members of the New England Patriots were in attendance to support the C's. Quarterback Mac Jones took in the action alongside wide receiver Kendrick Bourne and owner Robert Kraft.

Mac Jones, Robert Kraft and Kendrick Bourne at TD ð¤© pic.twitter.com/Eeeut6euj9 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 15, 2022

Also in the building was running back Damien Harris, defensive end Deatrich Wise, and linebackers coach Jerod Mayo.

Celtics great Paul Pierce made an appearance to cheer on his former team, as did ex-C's president of basketball operations Danny Ainge.

The Truth is in the building! @paulpierce34 ð pic.twitter.com/UivAGsMQhO — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 15, 2022

The Game 7 winner will take on the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals.