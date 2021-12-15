Mac Jones Reacts to Colts Linebacker's Bulletin-Board Material

Mac Jones reacts to Colts LB's bulletin-board material originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Mac Jones is taking the high road ahead of Saturday night's meeting with the Indianapolis Colts.

Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke turned heads with his recent comments about the New England Patriots rookie quarterback. Okereke said Indianapolis' defensive game plan will be to "make the game one-dimensional and see what (Jones) can do."

Those remarks were scoffed at by some in the Patriots locker room -- namely wide receiver Kendrick Bourne -- but Jones isn't getting caught up in the back-and-forth.

“I think they have a great defense, and they’ve done a lot of different things each game to stop what their opponent does well,” Jones told reporters Wednesday. “So we just have to be ready to go regardless of the situation. We’ve just gotta do what we can do to control what we can control, and that’s just playing well on our side of the ball. We already knew that they have a great defense, so we’re going to expect the expected and realize it’s going to be a good dog fight.”

Did Okereke's comments help to give Jones extra motivation for the Week 15 matchup?

“No,” Jones answered. “I mean, everyone has their opinions and my job is to be the best quarterback I can be. And I can do a better job of that every day at practice, so that's what I can control. And like I said, they have a great defense and there’s great players all around, so everyone’s entitled to their opinion.”

“It's just part of the game,” he added. “Everyone’s confident. When you’re in the NFL, both teams have confidence in what they do, and you just have to believe what you know and what you believe in.”

Jones hasn't been one to produce electrifying soundbites since joining the Patriots, so his diplomatic response comes as no surprise. Still, there's no doubt the 23-year-old will look to make Okereke eat his words and show why he's the current frontrunner to win the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

Patriots-Colts is set for an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff Saturday night.