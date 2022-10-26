Patriots

Mac Jones Removed From Injury Report Before Week 8 Vs. Jets

By Nick Goss

Mac Jones removed from injury report before Week 8 vs. Jets originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Mac Jones is healthy and off the injury report for the New England Patriots as they prepare for Sunday's Week 8 game at the New York Jets.

Jones made his return to game action Monday night in the Patriots' 33-14 loss to the Bears. He missed the three previous matchups with an ankle injury. Jones reportedly took 90 percent of the first-team reps in practice Wednesday and will start versus the Jets, per ESPN's Field Yates.

Next Pats Podcast: Patriots legend says Mac Jones, not Bailey Zappe, should be THE GUY for Bill Belichick | Listen & Follow | Watch on YouTube

Starting center David Andrews did not practice Wednesday after taking an illegal blindside hit in Monday's defeat. Andrews reportedly is in the concussion protocol. Defensive lineman Christian Barmore and safety Kyle Dugger also didn't practice.

Wide receiver Corey Davis and defensive end John Franklin-Meyers did not practice Wednesday for the Jets.

Here are the first Week 8 injury reports from the Patriots and Jets.

New England Patriots (3-4)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

  • C David Andrews - Concussion
  • DL Christian Barmore - Knee
  • S Kyle Dugger - Ankle

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

  • WR Nelson Agholor - Hamstring
  • WR Kendrick Bourne - Toe
  • LB Anfernee Jennings - Calf
  • CB Jonathan Jones - Ankle
  • G Mike Onwenu - Ankle
  • S Adrian Phillips - Shoulder
  • LB Josh Uche - Hamstring
  • T Isaiah Wynn - Shoulder

FULL PARTICIPATION

  • No players listed

New York Jets (5-2)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

  • WR Corey Davis - Knee
  • DE John Franklin-Meyers - Illness

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

  • OT Duane Brown - Shoulder
  • DE Jermaine Johnson - Ankle
  • LB Quincy Williams - Ankle
  • S Ashtyn Davis - Hamstring

FULL PARTICIPATION

  • No players listed
Patriots
