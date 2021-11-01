Patriots

Mac Jones Reveals Interesting Way He Hypes Himself Up Before and After Games

By Nick Goss

Mac Jones reveals interesting way he hypes himself up before, after games originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Professional athletes have many different ways of hyping themselves up before games and celebrating after wins. It could be a superstition, something they just feel comfortable doing, a way to relieve stress, etc.

For New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, one thing he does is bark -- like a dog would. 

Jones confirmed Monday afternoon on WEEI's "Merloni and Fauria" that he barks before games to fire himself up and again after games as a way of celebrating victories with his teammates.

“It just kind of, like, gets you hyped up,” Jones said. “I don’t know. It’s just a way to get out all your emotions.” 

Perry's Report Card: Pats defense shines against Herbert's Chargers

Jones also admitted he barked in the locker room as the Patriots were celebrating Sunday's 27-24 win over the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

If you're wondering what Jones' bark sounds like, this video that the Patriots posted before the team's Week 7 victory over the New York Jets is one example.

Apparently Jones isn't the only player on the team who barks before and after games.

“Oh yeah,” Jones said on WEEI. “Before the game, we’ve got some barkers."

Whatever Jones is doing appears to be working. 

Not only is he enjoying an impressive rookie season through eight weeks, the Patriots have won back-to-back games for the first time in 2021 after beating the Chargers.

