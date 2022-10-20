Mac Jones Shows Off Improved Mobility at Patriots Practice Entering Bears Matchup

WATCH: Mac Jones flashes improved mobility at Patriots practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Reports have indicated that Mac Jones is on track to play Monday night against the Chicago Bears. Footage from Thursday's New England Patriots practice appeared to reinforce those reports.

Jones was an active participant in Thursday's practice outside Gillette Stadium, showing few signs of any physical limitations as he went through warmup drills.

Jones has missed the Patriots' last three games due to a high-ankle sprain he suffered against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3. Our Phil Perry reported that his recovery timeline was expected to be four-to-six weeks, and Monday night would be exactly four weeks (and one day) since his injury.

The second-year quarterback has participated in practices over the last three weeks but on a limited basis, with Bailey Zappe starting at QB for wins over the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns.

While Zappe has proven he's very capable of leading the Patriots to victory, it appears Jones is back in the driver's seat as New England's QB1 and is progressing well ahead of Monday's clash with the 2-3 Bears.