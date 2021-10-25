Mac Jones Takes No Offense to How Some Have Labeled Him

Mac Jones takes no offense to how some have him labeled originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

No one will confuse Mac Jones for a gunslinger at quarterback for the New England Patriots through the first seven games of his career.

In fact, some have accused the rookie of being a dink-and-dunk quarterback in the early going. But in the eyes of Jones, that's a good thing, as he explained on WEEI's Merloni & Fauria Monday afternoon.

"Just move the ball as best you can, and some of the best quarterbacks do that really well," Jones said. "As long as you’re taking a profit, you can’t go broke, so just continue to do that, whatever the play call is."

Whatever style of quarterback you believe Jones to be, the results have spoken for themselves thus far. While his touchdown-to-interception ratio of 9 to 6 leaves room for improvement, Jones has completed 70.4% of his passes on the season, good enough for fourth among qualified quarterbacks, and is ninth in the NFL in passing yards with 1,779.

He's middle of the road in both QBR (53.3, 19th) and passer rating (92.8, 20th), though he leads all rookies in both categories, as well as several notable veteran passers.

Most importantly, Jones seems to be improving week to week. Sunday marked the first time in his career he threw for more than 300 yards, and since his one true clunker against the New Orleans Saints in Week 3 (three interceptions, 55.2 passer rating), Jones has put up a passer rating of 95.0 or better in each of New England's last four games.

"I just do what I'm supposed to and there’s multiple guys open it seems like every play, so I just need to find the best one who can get the most yards," Jones said. "Whether it’s short or long, it doesn’t really matter. Definitely wish I would have connected on some of the longer ones that maybe I over-threw or whatever, but it’s all timing on gameday; sometimes you hit them and sometimes you don’t."