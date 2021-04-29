midtown Manhattan

Madame Tussauds New York to Immortalize Kamala Harris — First VP to Receive the Honor

  • Kamala Harris made history when she was sworn in on January, becoming the first woman, first Black person and first Asian American vice president in the history of this country.
  • On Thursday, Madame Tussauds New York announced it is adding another first announced it is adding another first to the list by creating a wax figure in Harris -- the first vice president to receive the honor.
  • “We’re honored to create a figure for Vice President  Harris and reflect this significant moment in U.S. history for guests inside Madame Tussauds New York,” said Brittany Williams, spokeswoman for Madame Tussauds.

It’s tradition for Madame Tussauds to create a wax figure of each U.S. president. President Joe Biden’s figure was announced following the 2020 presidential election. However, Harris' figure is an honor that has never-before been extended to a vice president, according to Madame Tussauds.

Biden and Harris’ figures will wear replicas of the outfits worn to their presidential inauguration ceremony, the wax museum said.

Madame Tussauds

To mark the news, Madame Tussauds shared images of the work-in-progress of Biden and Harris' life-size replicas. The clay heads were created by a team of studio artists based in London. The heads took six weeks to sculpt and the figures will take between four to six months to complete.

