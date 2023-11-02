Maine governor requests federal relief for Maine businesses impacted by Lewiston mass shootings

Maine Gov. Janet Mills announced Thursday that her administration is seeking federal relief for Maine businesses impacted by last week's mass shootings in Lewiston and the 48-hour search for the suspect that followed.

The Mills Administration has asked the U.S. Small Business Administration to make emergency financial assistance available to businesses in communities that closed in accordance with shelter-in-place orders last week as authorities searched for the gunman.

If approved, the declaration would make available low-interest loans to eligible businesses in Androscoggin and Sagadahoc counties.

“Last week, small businesses across Androscoggin and Sagadahoc counties did their part to keep Maine people safe while law enforcement conducted an unprecedented search for an armed and dangerous suspect. My Administration is committed to helping small businesses impacted by shelter-in-place orders mitigate the impact of these unplanned closures as best we can,” Mills said in a statement. “I ask the U.S. Small Business Administration to quickly approve our request so that impacted businesses can apply for necessary relief, and my Administration will continue to look for opportunities for additional non-loan financial support for impacted businesses.”

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

If Maine's request is approved, eligible small businesses and private nonprofit organizations could apply for Economic Injury Disaster Loans of up to $2 million, with interest rates not exceeding 4% and terms of up to 30 years.

The Army Reserve tells NBC News it tried after several past incidents to limit access to firearms for the man who carried out the Lewiston mass shootings.

President Joe Biden is scheduled to travel to Maine on Friday to mourn with the community of Lewiston after 18 people were killed in the deadliest mass shooting in state history.

Thirteen people were injured in the Oct. 25 shootings at a bar and a bowling alley.

Biden and first lady Jill Biden will go Friday to pay their respects to the victims, meet with first responders and others and will “grieve with families and community members,” the White House said in a statement.

The alleged gunman, Robert Card, 40, was found dead of an apparent suicide after a dayslong manhunt that led officials to cancel school and order residents to stay indoors.

Investigators have yet to establish a motive but have increasingly focused on the mental health of Card, who was a firearms instructor.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.