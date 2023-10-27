Maine lawmakers react to news that mass shooting suspect is dead

The four members of Maine's legislative delegation reacted with a mix of relief and gratitude after learning that the suspect in this week's mass shootings in the city of Lewiston was found dead on Friday night.

Robert Card, 40, of Bowdoin, the man believed to be responsible for the deaths of 18 people, was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound at 7:45 p.m. along the Androscoggin River in Lisbon Falls, officials confirmed.

Gov. Janet Mills said she informed all four of the state's federal lawmakers of the news on Friday night.

"Tonight, Mainers can breathe a collective sigh of relief thanks to the brave first responders who worked night and day to find this killer," Republican Sen. Susan Collins said in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. She thanked Mills "for her steadfast leadership," and the health care workers, city officials and the people of Maine "who came together in the wake of this attack."

"To the families who lost loved ones and to those injured by this attack, I know that no words can diminish the shock, pain, and justifiable anger you feel. It is my hope that you will find solace and strength in knowing that you are in the hearts of people throughout Maine and across the nation."

The state's other senator, independent Angus King, said in a post on X that he joined his neighbors and friends "in a communal sense of relief. We are grateful to law enforcement and first responders, for fifty hours of nonstop dedication and determination that brought us this relief. It will take a long, long time to process this pain, but Maine people have grit, resolve and heart and we will come together through this difficult grieving period and hope for brighter, calmer days."

Democratic Congressman Jared Golden, who made national headlines this week when he reversed course and said he is now in favor of an assault weapons ban in the wake of Wednesday's shooting, said in a statement on X that "the people of Lewiston and the surrounding communities can fel safe that this threat has ended."

"I know that we will all continue to pray for and care for the families who have lost loved ones, for the wounded, and for the survivors who experienced this terrible shooting. This is a time for mourning the loss of life and to honor the memory of each one of these members of our greater community."

Democratic Congresswoman Chellie Pingree also posted on X, thanking the many law enforcement personnel, medical professionals, local leaders, journalists and residents "for their tireless work this week and in the days to come."

"We will hold the Mainers lost forever in our hearts as we begin to try to heal and, importantly, work to put an end to the uniquely American gun violence epidemic," she added. "Please, stay safe and stay #MaineStrong."