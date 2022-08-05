Major Damage Reported in Southern NH as Storms Move Through Region

A fast-moving storm moved through Hollis, New Hampshire, around 2:30 p.m. Friday, causing extensive damage across town.

Hollis police said there was strong wind, rain, thunder, lightning and hail, and numerous trees and wires are down.

The Hollis Fire Department said they are working on multiple scenes with trees on top of houses and cars, and several main roads are impassable due to the storm damage. Some 911 callers are even reporting being stuck in cars with wires on top of them.

New Hampshire Homeland Security and Emergency Management described it as "a significant town-wide weather event."

ALERT: Around 2:30 p.m. Friday, August 5, 2022, the town of Hollis experienced a significant town-wide weather event. Multiple trees and wires are down in the area of 122 Silver Lake Road, Federal Hill Road, Wood Lane and Rocky Pond Road. https://t.co/EIoXxpHSZd pic.twitter.com/GDGowdqY2i — NH Homeland Security and Emergency Management (@NH_HSEM) August 5, 2022

Eversource is working to restore power to about 1,500 customers in the area, and public works crews will begin cleaning up once the downed wires have been safely cleared.

Seven roads were still closed as of 3:30 p.m. due to downed trees and wires, police said, including Silverlake Road, Rocky Pond Road, Wood Lane, Federal Hill Lane, Deacon Lane, Apple Lane and Winding Valley Road.

No injuries have been reported, but lightning did strike a residence, and a tree landed on a house on Winding Valley Road, according to police.

The National Weather Service has also confirmed isolated pockets of tree damage in parts of northeastern Massachusetts, including Acton, Concord, Dracut and Lowell, though not as severe as the damage reported in New Hampshire.

Have confirmed isolated pockets of tree damage in Acton & Concord, Mass from the current severe tstorm warning & previously in the Lowell and Dracut Mass area. Not as significant as the storm damage in Hollis NH so far. Monitoring for additional reports in Northeast Mass. #mawx — NWS Boston/Norton Skywarn (@WX1BOX) August 5, 2022

Hollis, a town in Hillsborough County in southern New Hampshire on the Massachusetts border, has a population of just over 8,000 residents.