New Hampshire

Major Damage Reported in Southern NH as Storms Move Through Region

Fire officials in Hollis said they are working on multiple scenes with trees on top of houses and cars, and several main roads are impassable

By Bianca Beltrán and Marc Fortier

A storm cell over New England on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.
NBC10 Boston

A fast-moving storm moved through Hollis, New Hampshire, around 2:30 p.m. Friday, causing extensive damage across town.

Hollis police said there was strong wind, rain, thunder, lightning and hail, and numerous trees and wires are down.

The Hollis Fire Department said they are working on multiple scenes with trees on top of houses and cars, and several main roads are impassable due to the storm damage. Some 911 callers are even reporting being stuck in cars with wires on top of them.

New Hampshire Homeland Security and Emergency Management described it as "a significant town-wide weather event."

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Eversource is working to restore power to about 1,500 customers in the area, and public works crews will begin cleaning up once the downed wires have been safely cleared.

Seven roads were still closed as of 3:30 p.m. due to downed trees and wires, police said, including Silverlake Road, Rocky Pond Road, Wood Lane, Federal Hill Lane, Deacon Lane, Apple Lane and Winding Valley Road.

No injuries have been reported, but lightning did strike a residence, and a tree landed on a house on Winding Valley Road, according to police.

The National Weather Service has also confirmed isolated pockets of tree damage in parts of northeastern Massachusetts, including Acton, Concord, Dracut and Lowell, though not as severe as the damage reported in New Hampshire.

Hollis, a town in Hillsborough County in southern New Hampshire on the Massachusetts border, has a population of just over 8,000 residents.

More weather stories

Massachusetts 2 hours ago

FIRST ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings Across New England

drought 9 hours ago

Drought Worsens, Expands Across New England

This article tagged under:

New HampshireforecastFirst Alertsevere weatherstorms
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us