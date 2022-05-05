Major Delays on I-95 Bridge From NH to Maine Due to Ongoing Police Activity

Hourslong delays were reported on the Piscataqua River Bridge on Interstate 95 from New Hampshire to Maine on Thursday morning due to police activity.

Maine State Police said they were called to an incident around 6:30 a.m. involving an individual on the northbound side of the bridge. The bridge was shut down in both directions for over an hour, but is expected to reopen shortly, officials said around 10 a.m.

Once the bridge reopens, police said the breakdown lanes will continue to be closed. Speed in the travel lanes will be reduced to 55 mph, and motorists are being asked to avoid the bridge if possible, as additional delays could occur.

Assisting Maine State Police at the scene are New Hampshire State Police, Portsmouth police and fire, the Maine Turnpike Authority and the New Hampshire Department of Transportation.