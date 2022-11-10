celtics

Malcolm Brogdon Injury: Celtics PG Won't Play Vs. Nuggets Due to Hamstring

By Nick Goss

Celtics rule out Brogdon for game vs. Nuggets due to hamstring tightness originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics will be a bit shorthanded Friday night when they host the Denver Nuggets at TD Garden.

Veteran guard Malcolm Brogdon has been ruled out with tightness in his right hamstring.

Here's the full injury report released Thursday afternoon:

It will be the first game Brogdon has missed since joining the Celtics last offseason.

He has made a seamless transition to the C's offense as a valuable scorer and playmaker off the bench. He's averaging 13.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. Brogdon also is shooting 47.7 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from 3-point range.

U.S. & World

Veterans Day Nov 7

Veterans Day 2022: Freebies and Discounts for Service Members and Their Families

Veterans Day 46 mins ago

First Lady Hosts Veterans Day Breakfast, Supports Caregivers

His absence could open up more playing time for point guard Payton Pritchard, who has played only 7.3 minutes per game.

The Celtics entered Thursday in a second-place tie with the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference standings. Boston and Denver are both 8-3.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

celtics
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us