Malcolm Brogdon Ruled Out of Celtics-Heat Game 6 Due to Forearm Injury

Why Malcolm Brogdon won't play for Celtics in Game 6 vs. Heat originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics will need to keep their season alive Saturday night without the reigning NBA Sixth Man of the Year.

Malcolm Brogdon has been ruled out of Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat due to a right forearm strain, the Celtics announced about an hour before tip-off at Kaseya Center.

Brogdon reportedly was dealing with "golfer's elbow soreness" during Boston's second-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers but exacerbated the injury in Game 1 of the East Finals on May 17. The injury reportedly is a partial tear of the tendon between Brogdon's right elbow and forearm.

Brogdon hasn't been himself since Game 1, when he scored 19 points on 7-of-14 shooting in Boston's loss to Miami at TD Garden. The veteran guard has scored just two points total on 1 of 13 shooting in his last three games, going 0 for 7 from 3-point range in that span.

Derrick White and Marcus Smart delivered huge performances in Game 5 with 24 and 23 points, respectively, and they'll need to step up again in Brogdon's absence in Game 6 if the Celtics want to force a Game 7. On the other end, it appears Miami's starting point guard, Gabe Vincent, is on track to play in Game 6 after missing Game 5 due to a left ankle sprain.

The Celtics are aiming to become the first team in NBA history to overcome a 3-0 deficit in the postseason. Tip-off at Kaseya Center is set for 8:30 p.m. ET.