Malware Attack Takes Mass. Auto Inspection System Down

The automobile inspection system remains down in Massachusetts Friday, a day after the calendar turned to a new month that will render scores of March stickers with the number 3 invalid.

The Registry of Motor Vehicles said the problem stems from a malware attack affecting one of its vendors, Applus Technologies.

According to the company, it "detected and stopped" the attack but it has "temporarily interrupted the process of conducting vehicle inspections in Massachusetts and other locations." The company said the restoration "involves resetting Applus Technologies' IT environment and will take some time to fully restore the functionality of vehicle inspections." That means the outage is expected to last into next week.

"Unfortunately, incidents such as this are fairly common and no one is immune," said Darrin Greene, CEO of Applus Technologies. "We apologize for any inconvenience this incident may cause. We know our customers and many vehicle owners rely on our technology and we are committed to restoring normal operations as quickly as possible."

The RMV says it is continuing to urge Applus Technologies "to provide a timeline to resolution and confirmation of the extent of this nationwide system outage impacting citizens in need of a vehicle inspection, and the small businesses who run inspection stations in Massachusetts."

The agency said it has contacted law enforcement in Massachusetts "to request cooperation and discretion in citing those with an expired sticker who may have attempted to visit a station this week."

The state has a website up where people can check for updates on the unfolding situation.