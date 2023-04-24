Man Accused of Driving 104 MPH in a 25 MPH Zone in Conn.

Police have charged a man with reckless driving after he allegedly drove over 100 miles per hour in a 25-mile-per-hour-zone in Mystic last week.

A Groton police officer was conducting traffic enforcement near Allyn Street in the Mystic section of town around midnight on Thursday when he heard the sound of loud exhaust nearby.

Investigators said the officer then saw a vehicle go around a slight bend near where he was and used a laser speed detection device to check the vehicle's speed.

According to police, the vehicle was tracked going 104 miles per hour in a 25 miles per hour zone.

The officer stopped the vehicle and the driver, identified as a 40-year-old from Quaker Hill, was placed under arrest.

He was transported to the Town of Groton Police Headquarters where he was charged with reckless driving. He was released on a $500 bond and is due in court on May 5.