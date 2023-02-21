Prosecutors Say Man Suspected of Stalking, Stabbing Woman in Conn. Stabbed Her 7 Times

A Hartford man who is accused of stalking a 23-year-old woman at her workplace and stabbing her seven times in the stomach at a home in Manchester appeared in court Tuesday and prosecutors said he stabbed the victim seven times.

Manchester police identified the suspect as 35-year-old Damion Davis, of Hartford. They said he was a frequent customer at the Sam's Food Store, where the victim works as a clerk.

Police found the woman when they responded to a home on Oakland Street around 7 p.m. Thursday and found her in the kitchen, suffering from several stab wounds to the abdomen. She was conscious and alert, police said.

The victim was taken to Hartford Hospital, where she had surgery, and police said she is in stable condition.

Three other family members were home when the woman was stabbed, and police said information they gathered led them to a person of interest. Prosecutors said home video shows Davis wearing a black ski mask and running from the home.

Police said Davis was believed to have been stalking the victim.

Davis confessed to stabbing the woman, police said, and told officers where they could find the knife used in the attack.

He was charged with first-degree assault, home invasion, carrying a dangerous weapon, first-degree burglary, and second-degree stalking.

Bond remains set at $1 million.

Davis was ordered to have no contact with the victim. He is due in court on March 8.