Man arraigned for exposing himself to a woman who was waiting for an Uber in Dorchester

A man was arraigned last week after exposing himself to a woman who was waiting for an Uber earlier this month.

38-year-old Lucio Tomar, of Boston, a registered level three sex offender with over 17 lewdness and open and gross charges on his record, was charged with open and gross lewdness, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced.

On October 6th police responded to call of lewd activity on Clayton street. A witness said he received a call from his mother outside saying that she "needed help", according to authorities.

According to police, the witness said a dark colored BMW with the windows down parked directly in front of his mother, and the man inside, identified as Tomar, was in the car with his pants down and genitals fully exposed, touching himself.

The witness smashed the side top corner of the vehicle with a hammer causing Tomar to flee the area, police say.

Authorities say he victim later told police she was “disgusted and mad”.

Tomar's record includes 17 prior incidents involving 30 open and gross, lewd and lascivious or indecent exposure charges, as well as offenses for larceny, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, malicious destruction of property, threats, disorderly conduct and failure to register as a sex offender.

“While no one may have been physically hurt in this incident, that by no means diminishes the disturbing and lasting impact it had for the victim. This individual’s chronic lewd behavior has inflicted intolerable emotional trauma across many neighborhoods. His continued actions endanger the community and himself,” Hayden said.

Tomar is due back in court on November 10.