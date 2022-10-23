Police: Man Arrested After Barricading Himself in a House with a Child in Plymouth

One man was arrested after barricading himself inside of a residence with a seven year old boy in Plymouth, Massachusetts late Saturday night.

Police responded to the report of a stabbing in the area of Samoset Street. The victim was transported with non-life threatening injuries, according to Plymouth Police,

50 year old Herman Smith, of Plymouth had barricaded himself inside the residence refused all commands to release the child, according to police.

Police say they were able to rescue the child through a second story window.

Smith was found hiding inside a closet when SWAT swept the residence after police rescued the child, according to authorities.

He is now being accused of several felony charges.