Man Arrested After Car Chase in New Hampshire

By Irvin Rodriguez

A man was arrested after a car chase in Hill, New Hampshire on Saturday afternoon.

Police say the man was being stopped for speeding in a 50 mph zone when did a ‘burnout’ across the roadway and then accelerated away.

The officer chased the Chevrolet K10 pick-up truck until the vehicle drove into a snowbank on Old Town Road in Hill, NH, according to police.

Authorities say the man, identified as 36-year-old John Carter, ran from the scene but was arrested after a brief foot pursuit.

Police say Carter is facing the following charges:

  • Operating after Certification as Habitual Offender
  • Reckless Conduct with a Deadly Weapon
  • Possession of a Controlled Drug
  • Deal/Possession of Prescription Drugs
  • Resisting Arrest/Detention
  • Reckless Operation
  • Disobeying a Police Officer
  • Unregistered Vehicle

