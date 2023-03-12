Man Arrested After Car Chase in New Hampshire

A man was arrested after a car chase in Hill, New Hampshire on Saturday afternoon.
Police say the man was being stopped for speeding in a 50 mph zone when did a ‘burnout’ across the roadway and then accelerated away.
The officer chased the Chevrolet K10 pick-up truck until the vehicle drove into a snowbank on Old Town Road in Hill, NH, according to police.
Authorities say the man, identified as 36-year-old John Carter, ran from the scene but was arrested after a brief foot pursuit.
Police say Carter is facing the following charges:
- Operating after Certification as Habitual Offender
- Reckless Conduct with a Deadly Weapon
- Possession of a Controlled Drug
- Deal/Possession of Prescription Drugs
- Resisting Arrest/Detention
- Reckless Operation
- Disobeying a Police Officer
- Unregistered Vehicle