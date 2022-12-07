Worcester

Man Arrested After Fatal Shooting in Worcester

Authorities say they came across a shooting victim in the area of Honey Farms at 101 Highland Street.

By Irvin Rodriguez

File photo of a Worcester Police cruiser
Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Worcester early Wednesday morning.

The victim, who was identified as a 31-year-old man, was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

28-year-old Samuel Peckham, of Westborough, was on the scene and was arrested.

Peckham is charged with assault and battery with a firearm and armed assault to murder

