Man arrested after reported shooting in Fall River

By Irvin Rodriguez

A man was arrested in Fall River, Massachusetts after a reported shooting on early Saturday morning.

The shots were reported to the police in the area of Cambridge St. and Mott St. at around 3 a.m.

Police say they had information about a man walking around the area of Coggeshall St. carrying a firearm.

Authorities say they located a polymer 80 9mm pistol with a large capacity magazine.

The man, identified as 23-year-old Bryan Olmo Colon was arrested without incident, authorities say.

Olmo Colon is now facing charges of discharging afirearm within 500 ft. of a dwelling, carrying a loaded firearm without a license to carry, possession of ammunition without an FID card, possession of a large capacity firearm, and possession of a large capacity feeding device.

