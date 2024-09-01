Man arrested after stabbing in Dorchester

Authorities arrested a man in connection to a stabbing in Dorchester on Saturday morning.
Boston Police say they arrested 30-year-old Kelvin Ortiz, of Roxbury, on charges of assault and battery.
Authorities say they responded to a report of a stabbing in the area of Columbia Road and Stoughton Street.
According to police, when they arrived the found a man suffering from a stab wound who pointed out a fleeing suspect nearby before being transported by EMS.
Ortiz was apprehended after a chase that culminated on Wendover Street., police say
He is now being charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, breaking and entering in the daytime for felony, and trespassing, according to authorities.
Ortiz is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.