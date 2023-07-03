Mass. and Cass

Man arrested after struggle with police at Mass. and Cass

The chase took place in the Melnea Cass Boulevard and Massachusetts Avenue area at around 7:50 a.m.

Getty Images

A man was arrested after a foot chase in Boston on Monday morning.

The chase took place in the Melnea Cass Boulevard and Massachusetts Avenue area around 7:50 a.m.

Police said that the man, identified as 27-year-old Joseph W. Russell, ran from them and then tried to instigate an attack on the officers.

An state police lieutenant was transported to Boston Medical Center after suffering a minor injury.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Russell is being charged with assault and battery on an officer.

He is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.

This article tagged under:

Mass. and Cass
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us