Man arrested following shots fired in Roxbury

A man was arrested on Friday morning after an incident with shots fired in Roxbury.

Boston Police say they responded to the area of 39 Warren Street for a report of shots fired at around 3:25 p.m. on Monday.

Authorities say they did no find any victims, but found ballistic evidence at the scene.

52-year-old Gary Bon of Roxbury was arrested for armed assault to murder, firearm use in a felony, discharging a firearm within 500 Feet of a building and other charges.

Bon is expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.