Man arrested for alleged rental scam in East Boston

Timothy Andreev, 40, of Mashpee was arrested for eight outstanding warrants for Larceny by Scheme.

By Irvin Rodriguez

Authorities have arrested a man for a rental scam in East Boston, Massachusetts on Wednesday.

Police say they received eight reports of fraud over the past month about finding an apartment for rent in East Boston using Facebook messenger and contacting the person showing the apartment later identified as Timothy Andreev.

Andreev would show the apartment, receive a deposit and then block victims and not return any calls, authorities said.

According to authorities, he received $32,000 in the past month.

Andreev is expected to be arraigned in East Boston District Court.

