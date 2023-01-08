Man Arrested for Murder in Lincolnville, Maine

Maine State Police are investigating a death as a homicide after finding an unresponsive man in Lincolnville, Maine on Friday morning.

Police responded to a 911 call in the area of 54 Thorndike Road for a report of an unresponsive man.

The man was identified as 47-year-old Kevin Curit of Lincolnville, according to police. Authorities investigated it as a homicide after an autopsy and are withholding the cause of death.

After an investigation, State Police arrested 47-year-old Matthew Pendleton, of Lincolnville and charged him with murder.

Pendleton is being held without bail.