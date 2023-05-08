Marshfield

Man Arrested for Nude Sunbathing at Popular South Shore Recreational Area

Richard Wuschke, 65, of Mansfield, is charged with open and gross lewdness and disorderly conduct

By Marc Fortier

A Massachusetts man was arrested over the weekend after he was found sunbathing in the nude at a popular family recreational area in Marshfield.

Marshfield police said they received a call around 5 p.m. Saturday for a report of a man sunbathing naked near the Rexhame Beach parking lot. When they arrived, they found a man sunbathing with his shorts around his ankles, laying down alongside a commonly used path on the bank of the South River.

Police said the path where the man was found is frequented by families, children, dog walkers, and is also used for fishing. The area was busy at the time, and police said several witnesses reported being "shocked and alarmed" after encountering the man by the riverbank.

The man, later identified as Richard Wuschke, 65, of Mansfield, was arrested and booked on charges of open and gross lewdness and disorderly conduct at the Marshfield Police Station.

Marshfield police said this isn't the first time they've dealth with Wuschke. They had previously charged him with indecent exposure and disorderly conduct after a similar incident at Library Plaza last May where he was seen in front of a local business wearing only a T-shirt and socks.

