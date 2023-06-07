Holden

Man arrested for allegedly setting house fire in Holden

Two people were treated for injuries from the fire, which is believed to have been set in an attached garage

Firefighters battled an intentionally set fire in a single family home in Holden, Massachusetts, on Tuesday evening, officials said.

The fire was reported at a home on Juniper Lane at around 7:32 p.m., according to the Holden Fire Department. Two people were treated for injuries.

The fire was brought under control and extinguished in two hours. The home sustained smoke and fire damage, firefighters said.

The investigation determined that the fire was set intentionally from the attached garage, according to the fire department. A man was taken into custody and is expected to be arraigned in Leominster District Court; he wasn't identified.

