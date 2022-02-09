Cape Cod

Man Arrested for Firing Gun at Cape Cod Home With Kids Inside

Christopher Bloniarz, 36, of Yarmouth, is facing 11 charges in connection with Tuesday's incident in Hyannis

By Marc Fortier

A Cape Cod man is facing numerous charges after he allegedly fired multiple gunshots into a home Tuesday evening while young children were inside.

Christopher Bloniarz, 36, of Yarmouth, is charged with eight counts of assault by means of a dangerous weapon, one count of discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, one count of possession of a firearm without a license to carry and one count of possession of ammunition.

He was held on $10,000 bail and was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Barnstable District Court.

Barnstable police said they received a report at 6:50 p.m. Tuesday of several gunshots being fired into a house on the 500 block of Pitchers Way in Hyannis.

Responding officers learned that several rounds had been fired at the home from outside, nearly striking several of the occupants, including children under age 10.

No one was injured.

Investigators were able to identify Bloniarz as a suspect and located him a short time later at his residence on Murray Road in Yarmouth. He was arrested without incident by the Cape Cod Regional SWAT Team.

No further information was immediately available.

