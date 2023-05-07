Man Arrested for Threatening to Kill Motel Guests in Tewksbury: Police

A man was arrested by Tewksbury Police after he allegedly threatened people outside a motel with a boxcutter on Saturday night.

Authorities say they responded to a report of a man yelling, waving a boxcutter and threatening to kill people in the parking lot of a motel at 95 Main St. at around 8:30 p.m.

The officers found the man and de-escalated the situation until the man complied and he was taken into custody, according to authorities.

Police say 47-year-old Justin Maryland, of Lowell, Mass is being charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, threatening to commit a crime and disorderly conduct.

“This was outstanding work to bring this man safely into custody by de-escalating this incident,” said Chief Columbus. of Tewksbury Police