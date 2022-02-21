Man Arrested for Trying to Break Into Tiger Enclosure at Boston Zoo

A Massachusetts man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly attempted to break into the tiger enclosure at Boston's Franklin Park Zoo on Monday morning.

Matthew Abraham, 24, of Worcester, is being charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct, state police said. No information was released on his bail information or a potential court date.

Around 9 a.m., state police said they responded to the zoo after security staff detained a man who broke into the zoo by climbing over a gate and attempting to get into the tiger enclosure. The man, later identified as Abraham, did not make it into the enclosure and was not injured.

Boston EMS was called to the zoo to evaluate Abraham, and determined him to be mentally competent. He refused further medical care.

It was not immediately known if he had a lawyer.

No further information was available.