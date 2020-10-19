Worcester

Man Arrested for Trying to Kidnap 11-Year-Old Girl in Worcester

Andrew Merriam, 51, of Hudson, is expected to be arraigned Monday

By Marc Fortier

A 51-year-old Massachusetts man is facing multiple charges after attempting to kidnap an 11-year-old girl in Worcester on Sunday night.

Andrew Merriam, of Hudson, is charged with enticing an underage child, attempt to commit a crime and assault and battery. He is expected to be arraigned Monday.

Police said Merriam approached the child in the area of Endicott and Vernon streets just before 8 p.m. Sunday and asked if she wanted to see his dog. He was with another man whose identity remains unknown.

Merriam allegedly grabbed the young girl and prevented her from leaving. The girl attempted to break free several times but was unsuccessful. She was finally able to escape by kicking Merriam and then ran inside a local business to call for help.

The girl was able to give police a description of Merriam, and a K9 officer responded to the scene and saw a man matching that description on Vernon Street. When the officer approached, he reportedly became confrontational.

The officer called for assistance, and Merriam was taken into custody.

The second male who was at the scene has not been located. He was described as balding and wearing a gray hoodie.

The girl was not injured.

