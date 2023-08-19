Man arrested for Worcester bank robbery

A man was arrested after an alleged bank robbery in Worcester, Massachusetts on Friday afternoon.

Worcester Police say they responded to a report of a bank robbery at Santander Bank in the area of 507 Main St.

Authorities say a man entered the bank and loudly demanded money, saying it was a robbery, where an officer took a photo and sent it to the police department.

A K9 tracked the man, identified as 35-year-old Christopher Grannis, to an alley where police find him, according to police.

Police say Grannis refused to surrender and threatened to shoot police before they took him into custody.

Grannis is now facing charges of unarmed robbery, larceny over $1,200 and an outstanding warrant.