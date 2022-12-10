Man Arrested in Connection to Break-In in Fall River

A man was arrested in connection to breaking and entering into a car in Fall River, Massachusetts on Friday, according to local police.

Authorities say they arrested 30-year-old Wilson Colon-Tirado, of Fall River. He is accused with breaking and entering to a vehicle in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony, vandalism and attempt to commit a crime.

Police say similar crimes have been occurring in Westport, Dartmouth and Tiverton.

There have other incidents in the City of Fall River similar to the one Colon was arrested for, according to authorities.