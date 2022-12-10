Fall River

Man Arrested in Connection to Break-In in Fall River

Police say similar crimes have been occurring in Westport, Dartmouth and Tiverton.

By Irvin Rodriguez

A man was arrested in connection to breaking and entering into a car in Fall River, Massachusetts on Friday, according to local police.

Authorities say they arrested 30-year-old Wilson Colon-Tirado, of Fall River. He is accused with breaking and entering to a vehicle in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony, vandalism and attempt to commit a crime.

There have other incidents in the City of Fall River similar to the one Colon was arrested for, according to authorities.

