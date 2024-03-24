Medway

Man arrested in connection to car break-ins in Medway

The robberies happened between March 15, 2024, and March 20, 2024, in the Pond Street, Maple Street, and Cottage Street neighborhoods, according to police.

Police lights
Shutterstock

A man has been arrested in connection to a series of car break-ins in Medway, Massachusetts.

Medway Police say 25-year-old John Machado, was arrested and charged with breaking and entering into a vehicle in the nighttime with the intent to commit a felony.

The robberies happened between March 15, 2024, and March 20, 2024, in the Pond Street, Maple Street, and Cottage Street neighborhoods, according to police.

Authorities say Machado was known to the police.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

He was arraigned at Wrentham District Court on Friday.​

This article tagged under:

Medway
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us