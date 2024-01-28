Man arrested in connection to medical emergency involving 4-year-old

Authorities arrested a man in connection to a medical emergency involving a 4-year-old boy in Nashua, New Hampshire.

Police say they responded to a medical emergency that involved a boy who sustained head and facial injuries.

During the course of the investigation, 25-year-old Jose Gurley was identified as a suspect, according to authorities.

Nashua Detectives coordinated with the Maine State Police after learning Gurley was located at a residence in Cornish, Maine, police say.

Authorities say Gurley was arrested without incident on Friday, January 26.

Gurley is currently in York County Jail in Maine, awaiting extradition back to New Hampshire.

If you having information about this care, you are urged to call New Hampshire Police at (603) 589-1665