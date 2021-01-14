Man Arrested on Stolen Floating Tiki Hut Near Key West

A man who appeared to be intoxicated while onboard a stolen, floating tiki hut was arrested in the Florida Keys on Wednesday, authorities said.

U.S. Coast Guard officials said the vessel was found near Hawk's Channel off Key West.

The man on board, who appeared to be intoxicated, was taken into custody by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, officials said.

The Coast Guard posted photos on social media of members on the deck of the floating bar.

#BreakingNews🚨@USCG Station Key West crews recovered a reportedly stolen tiki hut boat near Hawk's Channel. The person aboard showed signs of intoxication and was taken into custody by @MyFWC. Don't drink and boat! #Partnerships #BUI #LawEnforcement pic.twitter.com/taecIufV0j — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) January 13, 2021

FWC officials said the man is facing charges including grand theft and resisting an officer without violence.