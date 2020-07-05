Man Attacked By Bear While Walking Dogs in Simsbury, Conn.

A man who was walking three dogs on a trail in Simsbury was attacked by a black bear Sunday morning.

The incident happened at approximately 7:30 a.m. in the McLean Game Refuge off Firetown Road, police said.

Police said the attack happened about 20 minutes into the Eddy Loop Trail.

The man was walking three dogs on the trail when a bear came out and bit one of the dogs, according to Sergeant Brad Chase. The man tried to intervene and help the dog when he himself was bitten in the leg.

The man sought medical attention and is doing fine, police said.

The police department said they are working with the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection who is handling the bear aspect of the incident.

One of the three dogs happened to run away when the incident occurred and she is still missing. Lucy, a golden retriever who weighs about 50 pounds, was last seen wearing a 6-foot pink leash attached to her collar, police said.

This is Lucy. She is missing this morning from the incident at McLean Game Refuge on Firetown Road near the Granby town... Posted by Simsbury, CT Police Department on Sunday, July 5, 2020

People, from police to community members, rushed to the trail near the Granby town line.

“They’ve come out. They’ve offered to help. They’ve gone in to look. They’ve driven around.," Ileana Ghamo of West Hartford said.

“The number one thing people should do when their dog goes missing is get posters up," Karen Moulton of Avon said.

Moulton with Farmington Valley Pet Recovery did just that. She encourages people not to chase lost dogs and police urge people who spot Lucy to call authorities.

“We just hope for the best. I think she’ll turn up. Just a question of how long," Moulton said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 860-658-3100.

Police are reminding anyone who is camping, hiking or walking with their dog to refer to ct.gov and search black bear for safety precautions.