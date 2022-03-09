Fenway Park

Man Caught Trying to Break Into Fenway Park Overnight

The man allegedly climbed up about 10 feet before deciding to come down

By Marc Fortier

A man is expected to face charges after he was caught trying to break into Fenway Park early Wednesday morning.

Boston police said they received a call around 2:20 a.m. reporting a person trying to enter the park. Fenway Park security told police they had seen a man climbing a metal pole.

The man allegedly climbed up about 10 feet before deciding to come down. He did not ever make it into the park, police said.

He was taken into custody by Boston police and will be issued a summons.

A Red Sox spokesperson said team security observed a man attempting to enter the park from Lansdowne Street and called Boston police, who were able to stop and identify the subject. They said Fenway Park is monitored 24/7 by security guards and video surveillance. Anyone caught trespassing is subject to arrest and prosecution.

More Massachusetts stories

tamar bucci 9 hours ago

Massachusetts State Trooper Killed in Crash to Be Laid to Rest Wednesday

milton 8 hours ago

Police ID Man Killed in Milton Crash; 2 Others Badly Injured

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

Fenway ParkBoston
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us