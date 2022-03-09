Man Caught Trying to Break Into Fenway Park Overnight

A man is expected to face charges after he was caught trying to break into Fenway Park early Wednesday morning.

Boston police said they received a call around 2:20 a.m. reporting a person trying to enter the park. Fenway Park security told police they had seen a man climbing a metal pole.

The man allegedly climbed up about 10 feet before deciding to come down. He did not ever make it into the park, police said.

He was taken into custody by Boston police and will be issued a summons.

A Red Sox spokesperson said team security observed a man attempting to enter the park from Lansdowne Street and called Boston police, who were able to stop and identify the subject. They said Fenway Park is monitored 24/7 by security guards and video surveillance. Anyone caught trespassing is subject to arrest and prosecution.