Man Charged in Shooting of 13-Year-Old in Dorchester

By Thea DiGiammerino

A 21-year-old man is accused of shooting a 13-year-old boy in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood over the weekend.

Police allege that Jashone Bullock shot the teen in the Franklin Fields area on Sunday night. Bullock was arrested Wednesday afternoon.

The victim was shot in the eye, police said.

Bullock is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a child under 14 years of age and firearms charges. He is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

More details were not immediately available.

Franklin Fields is a housing development in the neighborhood. Police said the initial Shotspotter notification went off in the area of Stratton Street.

