Man charged with murder after fatal pedestrian crash in Brockton

A man has died after being seriously injured in a pedestrian crash Saturday morning in Brockton, Massachusetts, and police say he was intentionally struck by the vehicle.

Brockton police responded to the area of 88 North Main Street around 8:52 a.m. for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian and found a man with severe injuries.

First responders provided medical aid to 50-year-old Stuart Smith, who was taken to a local hospital where he later was pronounced dead.

When police arrived, the driver, identified as 45-year-old Vasco Semedo, was being detained by people at the scene.

According to authorities, Semedo, driving a Toyota Rav 4, struck Smith with his vehicle, then backed up and drove into the victim a second time before getting out of the vehicle and hitting Smith with a brick on the ground.

Police initially said detectives were investigating the case, and later announced they were charging the driver involved in the crash with murder, two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

Earl Haynes says he lives right across the street from where the victim lives, saying he's a simple guy who rides around on his scooter.

Haynes told NBC10 Boston that he couldn't believe what he saw when he looked out his window Saturday morning -- his own friend getting hit by a vehicle.

"When the car hit him, flipped him in the air. It flipped him in the air. And then he laying down all this right here was busted wide open you know. I feel sorry," Haynes said. "He didn’t bother no one. He was a good person."

Semedo will be a arraigned for murder tomorrow in Brockton District Court.

An investigation remains active and ongoing.