Mass. Man Charged With Murder in Connection to Manchester, Conn. Commuter Lot Shooting

Light on a state police vehicle
NBC Connecticut

Connecticut State Police have arrested a man and charged him with murder in connection to a double shooting in a commuter lot in Manchester over the summer.

State police said 21-year-old Gregory Crichlow, of Springfield, Massachusetts, was arrested on Saturday. He was taken into custody following a surveillance operation and a vehicle stop in Hartford, investigators added.

According to police, Crichlow was the suspect in a shooting in the Buckland Hills Commuter Lot in Manchester on August 2.

The shooting killed 20-year-old Jennifer Hicks and 24-year-old Gregory Scott, both of Massachusetts, authorities said.

Investigators said approximately 100 to 200 people were at the scene at the time of the shooting.

Back in September, police posted two photos on Facebook of a pickup truck they were looking for. They said the occupants were wanted in connection to the shooting.

The photos of the pickup truck were from a surveillance camera at a Pride gas station near the MGM Casino in Springfield, state police said.

two surveillance images of a pickup truck
Connecticut State Police
State police released two images from a surveillance camera of a pickup truck parked at a Pride gas station in Springfield, Mass. The occupants of the truck are wanted in connection with a double homicide in Manchester. The truck's registered owner is not a suspect, police said.

The registered owner of the truck was not the suspect, authorities added.

Crichlow is facing two counts of murder and is being held on a $2 million bond. He is due in court on Monday.

