Man Charged With Robbing NH Dunkin' Store

Shawn Senay, 20, of Manchester, is charged with robbery and was scheduled to be arraigned Monday

By Marc Fortier

A New Hampshire man is facing charges after he allegedly robbed a Dunkin' store in Manchester over the weekend.

Shawn Senay, 20, of Manchester, is charged with robbery and was scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Hillsborough Superior Court-North.

Manchester police said they received a call around 6:45 p.m. Sunday for a report of a robbery at the Dunkin' location at 271 Granite St. The caller said a male wearing a black winter jacket with a fur-lined hood entered the store, said he had a gun and demanded money from an employee. He then ran eastbound down the Granite Street Bridge.

A responding police officer saw a man meeting the suspect's description walking on the bridge and ordered him to stop. Another officer arrived to assist, and the man, later identified as Senay, was taken into custody without incident.

No additional details were released.

