NH Primary

Man Charged With Slapping Teenage Trump Supporter Outside NH Primary Polling Place

Patrick Bradley was taken into custody on Thursday afternoon and charged with three counts of simple assault and one count of disorderly conduct

By Marc Fortier

Getty Images/Windham Police

A New Hampshire man is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted a 15-year-old supporter of President Donald Trump and two other people who attempted to intercede outside a polling place during Tuesday's primary.

Patrick Bradley, 34, of 3 Lisa Road, in Windham, was taken into custody on Thursday afternoon without incident and charged with three counts of simple assault and one count of disorderly conduct.

Windham police said their investigation revealed that Bradley had just exited the polls inside Windham High School around 6:12 p.m. on Tuesday and was walking by a Trump campaign tent occupied by several campaign supporters.

U.S. & World

Trump administration 46 mins ago

Barr: Trump Tweets on Cases Make It ‘Impossible’ to Do Job

2020 Elections 5 hours ago

‘Mass of Dead Energy’? ‘Carnival Barking Clown’? Trump-Bloomberg Spat Gets Nastier

As he passed the tent, police said he slapped a 15-year-old across the face and then assaulted two other adults who attempted to intercede.

He was also accused of throwing Trump campaign signs and attempting to knock over the tent.

Bradley is being held at Rockingham County Jail on $5,000 bail as well as an administrative hold for a probation violation, according to police. He is expected to be arraigned on Friday.

This article tagged under:

NH PrimaryNew HampshireWindham
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us