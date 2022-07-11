Northampton

Man Charged With Stabbing Roommate to Death in Northampton

Police were called to an apartment on Hatfield Street around 6 p.m. Sunday, where they found a 21-year-old woman dead of stab wounds

By Marc Fortier

A 24-year-old man was arrested Sunday night after allegedly stabbing his roommate to death in their apartment.

Devin R. Bryden was scheduled to be arraigned Monday morning in Northampton District Court on charges of murder and larceny of a motor vehicle.

Police were called to an apartment on Hatfield Street around 6 p.m. Sunday, where they found a 21-year-old woman dead of stab wounds, the Northwestern District Attorney's Office said in a release. The victim and the suspect were roommates.

The woman's name has not been released.

The death remains under investigation by Northampton police and state police attached to the district attorney's office.

No further details were immediately available.

