Man Charged With Violent Assault, Carjacking of Taxi Driver in Worcester

A Massachusetts man is facing numerous charges after police say he allegedly strangled, punched and carjacked a taxi driver in Worcester on Wednesday morning.

Jeffrey Packard, 32, of Douglas, is charged with carjacking, armed assault to rob, armed robbery, assault and battery, larceny of a motor vehicle and use of a motor vehicle without authority.

Worcester police said they received a call around 8:30 a.m. for a report of a carjacking in the area of 383 Shrewsbury St. They said a taxi driver had picked up a male customer on Belmont Street, and as the taxi was driving on Shrewsbury Street, the man allegedly strangled the driver from behind, punched him in the face and brandished what appeared to be a knife. The man allegedly robbed the cab driver and forced him to exit the car on Imperial Place.

A short time later, the taxi was located, unoccupied, at Honey Farms on Belmont Street. Witnesses told police that the male suspect had run into the store and fled on foot.

Around 8:50 a.m., police said they received a call for another vehicle stolen from a driveway on Lyon Street. They were eventually able to locate the second stolen vehicle and the suspect on Lincoln Street.

Packard is scheduled to be arraigned at a later date. No information on his bail conditions was released.